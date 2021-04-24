Katalyo (KTLYO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.73 Million

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000976 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00059356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.00268099 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.40 or 0.01024573 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,086.31 or 1.00149833 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00023117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.19 or 0.00610236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

