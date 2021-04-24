Keep3rV1 Price Tops $239.38 on Exchanges (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for about $239.38 or 0.00479118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $47.88 million and $4.05 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00062327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00017382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00057008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00090944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.38 or 0.08050838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.43 or 0.00637345 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

