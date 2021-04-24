Keep3rV1 Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $47.66 million and $5.16 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for $238.32 or 0.00485031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00065372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00091156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.01 or 0.00661464 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,670.15 or 0.07469582 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

