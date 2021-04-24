Keep4r Market Capitalization Tops $614,273.90 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $614,273.90 and approximately $35,990.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r coin can currently be purchased for about $7.81 or 0.00015790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00065269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00091638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00053956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.06 or 0.00656827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.99 or 0.07545132 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r (CRYPTO:KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,608 coins. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.