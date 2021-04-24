Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.02

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.02 and traded as high as $12.25. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 1,741 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.34 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

