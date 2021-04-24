Kin (KIN) Market Cap Hits $255.74 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Kin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $255.74 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00060915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.22 or 0.00270475 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00028653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009137 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00044917 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.