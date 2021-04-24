Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.00.

KXSCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kinaxis from $250.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinaxis from $255.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Kinaxis from $241.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kinaxis from $260.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Kinaxis stock opened at $119.79 on Friday. Kinaxis has a one year low of $94.70 and a one year high of $168.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.47.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

