Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 719.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,080 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. CX Institutional raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.60, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.