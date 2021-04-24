King DAG Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, King DAG has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. King DAG has a market capitalization of $26.50 million and approximately $122,903.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00063276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00056997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00091628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.35 or 0.00645383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.62 or 0.08047037 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

