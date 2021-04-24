Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Tops $0.0626 on Exchanges

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 21.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $13,989.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00058934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.05 or 0.00268858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.89 or 0.01011092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,164.76 or 0.99866714 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00022720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $302.97 or 0.00603136 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

