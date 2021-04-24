Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

NYSE:KGC opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,586,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 182,964 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911,897 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,643,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 300,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 203,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.