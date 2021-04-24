Klaytn Market Cap Achieves $4.91 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and $91.69 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003960 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00059077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00269543 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $511.45 or 0.01014099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,444.40 or 1.00020052 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00022866 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.07 or 0.00606873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00201910 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,552,953,549 coins and its circulating supply is 2,457,534,451 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.