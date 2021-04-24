KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $145.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

