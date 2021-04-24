KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $101.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

