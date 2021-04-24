KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $22.26 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,137 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 5.0% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AT&T by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 570,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 63,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.87.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

