KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases 51,137 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,137 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 5.0% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.87.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

