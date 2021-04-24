KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 47,726 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,237 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 47,726 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.3% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 864,487 shares of company stock worth $162,744,151 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $183.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.43 and a 200-day moving average of $167.22. The company has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

