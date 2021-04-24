Kleros Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $90.51 million and $4.49 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00018418 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.60 or 0.01264794 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

