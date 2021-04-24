Klever Price Reaches $0.0636 on Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Klever coin can now be bought for about $0.0636 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Klever has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. Klever has a market cap of $215.99 million and $2.88 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00058934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.05 or 0.00268858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $507.89 or 0.01011092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,164.76 or 0.99866714 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00022720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $302.97 or 0.00603136 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.