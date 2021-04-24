Klimatas (KTS) Reaches Market Cap of $11,412.05

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $11,412.05 and $570.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000721 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

