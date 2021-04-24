Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 170.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 1.4% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

NYSE ETN opened at $142.97 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $143.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.71 and a 200-day moving average of $123.30. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.