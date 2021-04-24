Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Buys New Shares in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC owned 0.11% of LeMaitre Vascular as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,651,000 after acquiring an additional 217,337 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,999,000 after purchasing an additional 214,590 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,063,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 421.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 168,188 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 119,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMAT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $53.55 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.40.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $1,057,052.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,028.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $104,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,692,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,995,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.