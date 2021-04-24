Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.