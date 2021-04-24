Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,286,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $21,102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 846.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,557,000 after buying an additional 386,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,097,000 after buying an additional 266,925 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,286,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,677,000 after buying an additional 181,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $41.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

In other Renasant news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. Also, Director John Foy sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $259,133.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,782.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $2,140,990. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.