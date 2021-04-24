Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SiriusPoint as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth $394,000.

Shares of SiriusPoint stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.51.

In related news, Director Franklin Iv Montross purchased 10,000 shares of SiriusPoint stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

