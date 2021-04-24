Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Domtar as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Domtar during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Domtar alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Domtar from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UFS raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Domtar stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.93. Domtar Co. has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $40.34.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. On average, analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.