Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. First Horizon makes up about 0.9% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 109.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 146,680 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 351,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 103,317 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 403,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 192,922 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in First Horizon by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 39,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 817.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 746,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 665,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $18.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.