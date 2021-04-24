Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,948 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. TowneBank makes up approximately 1.0% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of TowneBank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TOWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.01 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

