Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Takes Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $113.73.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $915.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.40 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.10.

In other news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $707,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $351,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 74,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $7,702,809.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,076,309.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 302,666 shares of company stock worth $30,967,992. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

