Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Takes Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,466 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. First Citizens BancShares comprises 1.0% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $885.08 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $303.18 and a one year high of $889.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $833.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $643.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,979,705. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $837.99 per share, with a total value of $149,162.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,760.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

