Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Takes Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 542.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $51.62 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

