Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 15.9% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 21.5% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Danaher by 25.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 85,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DHR opened at $259.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $259.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

