Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $2.06

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00004103 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $258.77 million and approximately $14.01 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 37.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.26 or 0.00414328 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00023612 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.21 or 0.00159580 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.38 or 0.00209659 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004058 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,490,032 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

