KuCoin Shares Price Tops $1.17 on Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. One KuCoin Shares coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00064552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00090820 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.00 or 0.00650473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.39 or 0.07419793 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Coin Profile

KCS is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

