Kusama (KSM) Price Hits $313.28

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for $313.28 or 0.00634241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $2.65 billion and $188.44 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00062091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.54 or 0.00270354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004127 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00024295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,208.81 or 0.99623091 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $505.72 or 0.01023839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.60 or 0.00205690 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

