Kyber Network Reaches Market Cap of $492.03 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, Kyber Network has traded down 28% against the US dollar. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $492.03 million and $62.24 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00004801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kyber Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00062837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00091165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.69 or 0.00643575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,906.37 or 0.07815020 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

Kyber Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,252,944 coins and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 coins. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.