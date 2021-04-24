Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

LH traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $263.95. 477,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,366. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.85. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $153.72 and a 52-week high of $266.42.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

