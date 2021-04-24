LABS Group Price Down 10.4% This Week (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. LABS Group has a total market cap of $28.34 million and $2.06 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LABS Group has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00058594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.00264846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.34 or 0.01013827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,511.17 or 0.99757915 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00022914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.63 or 0.00603604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

