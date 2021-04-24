Lambda (LAMB) Price Reaches $0.0614 on Top Exchanges

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for about $0.0614 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 37.2% against the dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $90.83 million and approximately $15.25 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00062380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00017314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00056594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00090965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.16 or 0.08092826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.23 or 0.00641485 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,479,138,020 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.