Lamprell (LON:LAM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.04

Shares of Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.04 ($0.71) and traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.76). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 57.90 ($0.76), with a volume of 113,888 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £197.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 66.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.04.

About Lamprell (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

