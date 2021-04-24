Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $650.89

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 650.89 ($8.50) and traded as high as GBX 714.40 ($9.33). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 711.60 ($9.30), with a volume of 752,019 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £5.28 billion and a PE ratio of -3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 700.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 650.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently -11.67%.

In other news, insider Mark Allan sold 33,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total value of £225,183.56 ($294,203.76).

About Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

