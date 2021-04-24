Landbox (LAND) Achieves Market Cap of $9.32 Million

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, Landbox has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a market cap of $9.32 million and approximately $625,827.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Asch (XAS) traded up 5,163,847.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,180.80 or 0.02362588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00058643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00267431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $499.62 or 0.00999660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,019.67 or 1.00080836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00022279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,792,116 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

