Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Position Boosted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,055 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

LVS opened at $59.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.43 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.70.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.