Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 398 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

HD opened at $323.89 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.85 and a 1-year high of $328.83. The company has a market cap of $348.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

