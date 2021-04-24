Lead Wallet (LEAD) Trading Down 22.3% This Week

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $4.21 million and $446,946.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00058889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.80 or 0.00269353 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.45 or 0.01019994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,964.22 or 0.99839435 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00022875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.11 or 0.00605675 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.