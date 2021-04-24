Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Grows Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC comprises approximately 1.5% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Golub Capital BDC worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 285,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,666,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,709,000 after buying an additional 28,496 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,218,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 211,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 812,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

GBDC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,417. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 110.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.23 million. Research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

GBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,917.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,914 shares of company stock worth $310,344. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

