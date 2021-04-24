Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $103.65 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,382 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 29.3% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $103,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25,716 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 388.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 170,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 336,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $78.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,035,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003,648. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $153.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.92.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

