Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $11.62 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises 3.3% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC owned about 0.71% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $11,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $881,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,014,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,243 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMST traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.07. 348,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,804. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

