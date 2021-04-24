Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up approximately 0.7% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in General Motors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $1,385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in General Motors by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,808,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,901,160. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

