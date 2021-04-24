Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Purchases 16,487 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up approximately 1.7% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC owned 0.06% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of MMP stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.40. 882,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,261. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.